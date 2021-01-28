Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock opened at $54.29 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $56.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.30.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.