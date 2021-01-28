Scala Price Up 23.6% This Week (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Scala has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Scala has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $1,227.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00051302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00129145 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00270202 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00068049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00066034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00036448 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala's total supply is 13,477,700,886 coins and its circulating supply is 9,677,700,886 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io. Scala's official Twitter account is @ScalaHQ

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

