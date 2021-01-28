SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

SB Financial Group has raised its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Shares of SBFG opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $127.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.23. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.70 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 11.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

