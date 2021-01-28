Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 581 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,034 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 2.2% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.3% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 71,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,530 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 74,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.1% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 80,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $55.13 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $228.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

