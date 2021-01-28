Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT3.F) (FRA:SRT3) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT3.F) (FRA:SRT3) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €321.89 ($378.69).

SRT3 has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €322.00 ($378.82) price objective on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €373.00 ($438.82) target price on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Warburg Research set a €330.00 ($388.24) target price on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €353.00 ($415.29) target price on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT3.F) alerts:

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT3.F) stock traded up €3.00 ($3.53) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €389.00 ($457.65). The company had a trading volume of 101,986 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €357.44 and its 200-day moving average is €353.98. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €71.00 ($83.53) and a fifty-two week high of €124.70 ($146.71).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.