Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BILI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.46.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $120.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.30. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $466.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.43 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Bilibili in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bilibili in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Bilibili by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.