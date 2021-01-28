Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) a €90.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €90.00 ($105.88) price target by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BMW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €73.83 ($86.86).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) stock traded down €0.77 ($0.91) during trading on Thursday, hitting €71.31 ($83.89). 2,044,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €71.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a twelve month high of €77.31 ($90.95).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

