Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.92

Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.92 and last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 54794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.

SDVKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. HSBC lowered Sandvik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sandvik from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandvik has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandvik by 24.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandvik by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

