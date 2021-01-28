Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Sells 753 Shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter worth $93,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 562.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth $165,000.

Get EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Shares of EMQQ stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,250. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.03. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $76.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.