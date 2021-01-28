Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Makes New $3.70 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.5% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $6.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $382.56. 394,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,855,462. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.60. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

