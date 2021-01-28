Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Salisbury Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.44. The company had a trading volume of 293 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average is $36.92. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50.

SAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

