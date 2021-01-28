Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 22.35%.

SAL traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.28. The stock had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,091. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $105.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.81. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.