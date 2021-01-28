salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.86. salesforce.com posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.65, for a total transaction of $3,474,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,592 shares of company stock valued at $21,918,638 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 46,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 283.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,508 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.16. 205,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,224,431. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $208.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.30.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

