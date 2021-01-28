Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAPMY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Saipem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SAPMY stock opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46. Saipem has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $8.82.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

