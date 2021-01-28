Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.53.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAGE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $65.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

SAGE stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $79.04. The company had a trading volume of 15,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,472. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.58 and its 200 day moving average is $67.03. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.27. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.48) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $15,280,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 100.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 438,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after acquiring an additional 220,127 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 145.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 302,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,471,000 after acquiring an additional 179,080 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3,632.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 149,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 145,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 74.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 113,109 shares in the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

