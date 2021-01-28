Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) (LON:SFE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $39.09

Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) (LON:SFE) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.09 and traded as high as $40.00. Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 19,630 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on shares of Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

The firm has a market cap of £54.72 million and a PE ratio of -6.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.74.

In related news, insider Robert Neale acquired 52,566 shares of Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,975.08 ($26,097.57).

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 36 sales branches and 12 installation depots.

