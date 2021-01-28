Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Holdings Decreased by Lucas Capital Management

Lucas Capital Management trimmed its position in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,708 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the quarter. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SBR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.48. 47,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,117. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.75.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 727.74% and a net margin of 92.92%. The business had revenue of $8.25 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Sabine Royalty Trust Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

