S. R. Schill & Associates Sells 6,562 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

S. R. Schill & Associates trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,562 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,362,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 993,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,880,000 after buying an additional 83,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA traded down $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $69.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,444,302 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.83. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.