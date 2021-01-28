S. R. Schill & Associates Sells 150 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

S. R. Schill & Associates trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. The Boeing accounts for about 0.4% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,565 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.15.

BA traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.73. The company had a trading volume of 310,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,740,848. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $349.95. The company has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a PE ratio of -25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.13.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

