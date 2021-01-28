S. R. Schill & Associates Makes New $305,000 Investment in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MicroVision in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroVision in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 93.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 39,208 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MVIS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,872,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.55 and a beta of 3.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. MicroVision, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $9.74.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MicroVision currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

