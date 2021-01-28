S. R. Schill & Associates Lowers Holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

S. R. Schill & Associates lowered its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF makes up 1.5% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6,600.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 54.0% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter.

BATS REGL traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $63.86. 48,558 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.06.

