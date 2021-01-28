S. R. Schill & Associates Has $447,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 634 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Tesla were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 2,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $25.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $839.02. 951,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,865,918. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,675.70, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $742.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cfra downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.29.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total value of $575,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,601,502.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,033 shares of company stock valued at $78,547,823. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.