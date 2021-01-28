RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) (FRA:RWE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.60

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) (FRA:RWE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.60 and traded as high as $37.34. RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) shares last traded at $36.79, with a volume of 1,796,216 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RWE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €35.93 ($42.27).

The company has a 50-day moving average of €35.46 and a 200-day moving average of €33.62.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

