Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) PT Raised to $26.00 at TD Securities

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.08.

OTCMKTS RUSMF opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $18.85.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

