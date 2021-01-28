RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to Buy

RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RGLXY. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RTL Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS RGLXY opened at $5.07 on Thursday. RTL Group has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, ntv, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany.

