RTL Group (EBR:RTL) PT Set at €48.00 by Warburg Research

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) received a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

RTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. RTL Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €40.25 ($47.35).

RTL Group has a 52-week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 52-week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

