RPG Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $114.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.64 and its 200 day moving average is $107.58. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $91.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

