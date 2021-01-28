RPG Investment Advisory LLC Takes $250,000 Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Colfax by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 318,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 11.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 313,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 32,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Colfax by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,190,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,681,000 after purchasing an additional 94,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Colfax by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,940,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,736,000 after buying an additional 2,082,069 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $88,175.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $840,126.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,724,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,880 shares of company stock worth $1,129,154 in the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

CFX opened at $40.74 on Thursday. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -814.80, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $805.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

