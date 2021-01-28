RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 88,035 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares during the quarter. Granite Construction makes up about 2.0% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $10,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 68.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after buying an additional 18,545 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

GVA stock opened at $31.37 on Thursday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $35.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.