RPG Investment Advisory LLC Invests $8.15 Million in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 393,388 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,151,000. Stratasys makes up about 1.6% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Stratasys by 42.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 21,620 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 332,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 6.6% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,084,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after purchasing an additional 67,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

SSYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $45.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.33. Stratasys Ltd. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $46.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.80.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

