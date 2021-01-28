RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.16 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $77.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.73 and a 200 day moving average of $81.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $89.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.