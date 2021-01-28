RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $16.66 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,929 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 3.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 136.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.88.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $88.20 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $112.60. The stock has a market cap of $164.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.36 and its 200 day moving average is $83.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

