RPG Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Germany ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,674,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,006,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,562,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,776,000 after acquiring an additional 669,929 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,905,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,965,000 after purchasing an additional 316,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,106,000.

NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $31.65 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $33.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.12.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

