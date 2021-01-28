RPG Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 700 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,018,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,429,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Huber Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $66.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $80.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.51.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

