Royal Caribbean Group to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($3.20) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.20) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

RCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.18.

RCL stock opened at $66.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.24. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of ($33.69) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 101.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 412.7% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 597,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,624,000 after purchasing an additional 89,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

