Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €23.00 Price Target for AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CS. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.84 ($29.22) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AXA SA (CS.PA) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €22.96 ($27.01).

AXA SA (CS.PA) stock opened at €18.67 ($21.97) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €19.74 and a 200-day moving average of €17.79. AXA SA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

