Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Position Reduced by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,734 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 4.9% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $74,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,542,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,407,000 after buying an additional 1,371,311 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 19,332.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,329,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,249,000 after buying an additional 1,322,352 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,479,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,212,000 after buying an additional 1,190,621 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,476,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,567,000 after buying an additional 1,002,340 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,854,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RY stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,863. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $86.14. The company has a market cap of $116.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.26.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.811 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.68.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

