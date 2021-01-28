Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) to Underperform

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FNLPF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of FNLPF traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.70. 37,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,031. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $18.11. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.