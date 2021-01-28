Royal Bank of Canada Boosts CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to $115.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.41.

GIB stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.27. CGI has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $86.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. CGI’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CGI will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CGI by 876.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,309,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,512,805 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in CGI by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,686,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,747,000 after purchasing an additional 185,413 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,078,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,212 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CGI by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,485,000 after purchasing an additional 486,970 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CGI by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,821,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54,760 shares during the period. 51.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

