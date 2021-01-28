Rothschild Investment Corp IL Lowers Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ford Motor by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $329,225,000 after buying an additional 15,036,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,832,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,440,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959,199 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,314.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,489,587 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darrell & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $29,465,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.19.

F stock opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.