Rothschild Investment Corp IL Invests $232,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,467 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $47.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

