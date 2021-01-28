Rothschild Investment Corp IL Decreases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $55.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.03.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Several brokerages have commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,429 shares of company stock valued at $11,684,317. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

