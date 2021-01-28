Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 23,817 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $19,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 128.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 522.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $107.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

