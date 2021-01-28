RosCan Gold Co. (ROS.V) (CVE:ROS) Rating Reiterated by Beacon Securities

RosCan Gold Co. (ROS.V) (CVE:ROS)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Beacon Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for RosCan Gold Co. (ROS.V)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of ROS opened at C$0.35 on Tuesday. RosCan Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.13 and a 1-year high of C$0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

About RosCan Gold Co. (ROS.V)

RosCan Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It holds five option agreements to acquire a 100% interest in six contiguous gold prospective permits covering 254 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to RosCan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

