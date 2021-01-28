RosCan Gold Co. (ROS.V) (CVE:ROS) Rating Reiterated by Beacon Securities

RosCan Gold Co. (ROS.V) (CVE:ROS)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Beacon Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for RosCan Gold Co. (ROS.V)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.
Shares of ROS opened at C$0.35 on Tuesday. RosCan Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.13 and a 1-year high of C$0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.74.
About RosCan Gold Co. (ROS.V)
