Ronnie Darroch Sells 3,637 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $291,796.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,592.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $75.85 on Thursday. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $86.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Plexus by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Plexus by 13.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Plexus by 38.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after buying an additional 41,626 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Plexus during the third quarter worth $751,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Plexus during the third quarter worth $369,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

