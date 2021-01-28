Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) (LON:RR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) (LON:RR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 387.27 ($5.06).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) stock traded down GBX 1.68 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 96.32 ($1.26). 112,722,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 109.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 161.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.57 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 711 ($9.29).

In other news, insider Ian Davis bought 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £1,967.04 ($2,569.95). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £982.09 ($1,283.11).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

