Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RYCEY. Main First Bank lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.17. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $9.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,298 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

