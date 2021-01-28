Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) fell 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.09 and last traded at $34.95. 3,657,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 1,568,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.04.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,281,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,144,000 after acquiring an additional 43,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,245,000 after acquiring an additional 107,985 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,477 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,239,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,337,000 after purchasing an additional 541,355 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,457,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,970,000 after purchasing an additional 573,900 shares during the period. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

