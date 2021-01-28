Rollins, Inc. (ROL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on March 10th

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

Rollins has increased its dividend payment by 17.4% over the last three years.

NYSE ROL opened at $34.95 on Thursday. Rollins has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average is $37.48.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rollins will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

