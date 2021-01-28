Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Trading Down 9.8%

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)’s share price dropped 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 2,309,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,936,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of $120.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 278,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $308,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 42,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $43,723.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Rockwell Medical by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Medical by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 26.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

